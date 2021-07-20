Short Interest in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Decreases By 27.4%

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 645,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 37,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of BUSE opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

