Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,152 shares during the period. SPX accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 1.45% of SPX worth $38,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SPX by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SPX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

