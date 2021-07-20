Caxton Associates LP Invests $798,000 in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 32.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $2,140,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $2,314,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.