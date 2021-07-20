13,198 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.08% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $156,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller acquired 40,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $236,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 57,709 shares of company stock worth $4,270,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGR. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

