Caxton Associates LP Makes New $745,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $184.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

