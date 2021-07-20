State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 372,668 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,461,381 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,668 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $206,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $124,086,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $120,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $162.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $1,640,300.00. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.16.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

