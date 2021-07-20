Zacks: Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to Post $1.48 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

NYSE J opened at $128.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.66. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,848 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

