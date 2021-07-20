Inscription Capital LLC Invests $287,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

AZN opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.