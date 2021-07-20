Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0056 on Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $32,175.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012266 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.59 or 0.00731330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

