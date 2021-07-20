CUE Protocol Market Cap Achieves $170,099.94 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $22.33 or 0.00075754 BTC on major exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $170,099.94 and approximately $3,258.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

