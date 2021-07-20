Binance USD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.45 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $11.12 billion and $3.45 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012266 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.59 or 0.00731330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 11,119,014,764 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.