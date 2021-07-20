Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,728,000 after buying an additional 844,080 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,817,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 81,318 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,038,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,292,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,107,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 245,391 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

