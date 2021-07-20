Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,586 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,586 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $55,891,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 514,432 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,832,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 285,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -127.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

