Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 679 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after buying an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,365,000 after purchasing an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.