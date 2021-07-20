Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tairen Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,530.5% during the first quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 195,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 183,661 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 525,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

