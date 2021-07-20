Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHAA opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

