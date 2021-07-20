Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $11.95 Million Investment in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,204,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWND stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

