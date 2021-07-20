Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,414 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ovintiv worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,023,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% during the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.06. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

