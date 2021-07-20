Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PLPC opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.05.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.55 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.