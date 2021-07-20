Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $180.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 103.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.30. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $134.17 and a 1 year high of $185.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sun Communities by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

