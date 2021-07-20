Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Heartland Express stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

