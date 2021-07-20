Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.20.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.64. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,689 shares of company stock worth $7,048,082. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

