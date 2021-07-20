Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 927,300 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PT opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Pintec Technology has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.07% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

