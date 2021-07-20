DEXTools Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $18.04 million and $126,120.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00012283 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.00 or 0.00729338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,660,435 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.