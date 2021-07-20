Zynecoin Market Cap Hits $8.40 Million (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Zynecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $102,005.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00012283 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.00 or 0.00729338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

