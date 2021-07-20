DMM: Governance Market Cap Hits $2.24 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

