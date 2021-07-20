Zacks: Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. BGC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,039,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in BGC Partners by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,413,000 after buying an additional 2,515,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,756,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.84. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.