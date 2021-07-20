Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $2.09 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $103,554,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,618,000 after buying an additional 534,988 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $60,781,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,376,000 after buying an additional 306,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $146.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.03 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.82. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In related news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,676. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

