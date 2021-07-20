Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $12.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMCR opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $12.76.
Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.
Amcor Company Profile
Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.
