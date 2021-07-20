Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,725 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.87.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,449 shares of company stock worth $118,789,806. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM stock opened at $354.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.14, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

