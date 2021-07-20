Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 290.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,155 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,174 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,257 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,137 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $234,880,000 after acquiring an additional 54,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,074 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

