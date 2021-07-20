Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 242.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.09.

NYSE ZBH opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.06.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.