Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Short Interest Update

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $884,750.00. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,571.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,628 shares of company stock worth $3,212,027 in the last ninety days. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.60. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

