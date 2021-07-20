Optimal Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

