NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other news, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NI opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.