Optimal Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,372,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,883,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.