Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Raised by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $673.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $620.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $472.84 and a 52-week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

