Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after buying an additional 650,346 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $127.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

