Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.71. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

In related news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,045 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $566,654.40. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,708 shares of company stock worth $8,475,112 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.