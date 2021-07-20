The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $29,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.43.

BA opened at $206.99 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.41.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

