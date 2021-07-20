Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing has decreased its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NYSE SSD opened at $108.58 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

