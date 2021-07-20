Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 258.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $106.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

