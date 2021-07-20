FORA Capital LLC Takes $412,000 Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,058 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 495.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 69,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 57,912 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 119.8% during the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,266,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $110.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

