Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 962,011 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962,011 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $27,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowbird Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in frontdoor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in frontdoor by 1,217.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 215,959 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in frontdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.