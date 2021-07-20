Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.30% of Signify Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $7,713,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $49,567,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.96. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

