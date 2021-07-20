Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $72.22 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 610,517 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 0.7% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $72,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $208.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $198.26 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.