Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 12,241 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,241 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.43.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $256.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.71. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $262.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

