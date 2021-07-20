Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $36.98 Million in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,319,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,979,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 1.15% of Summit Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $120,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Summit Materials by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Summit Materials stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.