Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 797,309 shares during the period. Nektar Therapeutics comprises about 1.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 3.21% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $117,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 81,011 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,269. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKTR stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

