IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,395 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

